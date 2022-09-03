Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,702.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,702 ($20.57) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($20.57), with a volume of 5409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,726 ($20.86).
Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £796.28 million and a P/E ratio of 780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,857.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.30.
Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 33.18%.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
Featured Articles
