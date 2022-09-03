Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,702.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNSGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,702 ($20.57) and last traded at GBX 1,702 ($20.57), with a volume of 5409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,726 ($20.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £796.28 million and a P/E ratio of 780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,857.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kathy Quashie purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

