Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Up 22.4% This Week

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $45,465.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

