Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00015930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $78,194.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

MCO2 is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

