MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $131,364.69 and $926.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,465,365 coins and its circulating supply is 55,259,119 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
