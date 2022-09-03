mStable USD Market Capitalization Tops $41.08 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 1% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $3,662.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.56 or 0.99968009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061918 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024391 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.