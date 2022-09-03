Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €289.00 by Barclays

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) received a €289.00 ($294.90) target price from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FRA:MUV2 opened at €247.90 ($252.96) on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($203.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €226.07 and its 200 day moving average is €231.40.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.