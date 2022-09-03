MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $62.02 million and $33.40 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00010174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,921.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00085552 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

