MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $2.05 (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00010322 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $62.63 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars.

