Mysterium (MYST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $217,617.00

Mysterium (MYST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $217,617.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

