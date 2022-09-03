Nahmii Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Nahmii has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $13,161.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nahmii alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii (NII) is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nahmii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nahmii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.