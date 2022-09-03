Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $4,268.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00593511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00264200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016679 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

