Nasdacoin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $30,957.12 and $3,351.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,131 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.