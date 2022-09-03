National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transcontinental’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.20 million.

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.40 per share, with a total value of C$55,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,250 shares in the company, valued at C$388,850.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

