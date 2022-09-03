National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.08.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NA stock opened at C$87.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.02.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
