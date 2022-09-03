National Express Group (LON:NEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $166.40

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 168.72 ($2.04), with a volume of 646642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.40 ($2.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 220.80.

Insider Activity

About National Express Group

In other news, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($15,610.32). In related news, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,610.32). Also, insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,155.63).

(Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.