National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $30,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $12,130,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $8,847,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.15 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

