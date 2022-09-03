National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 10.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

