National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

