Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,510 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $10,219,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $156.24 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

