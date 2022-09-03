Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM stock opened at $412.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.70 and its 200 day moving average is $325.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

