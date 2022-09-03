Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

