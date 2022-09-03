Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,543,000 after buying an additional 683,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas Trading Down 1.8 %

About Ventas

Shares of VTR opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 947.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.