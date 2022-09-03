Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of UDR by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

