Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SLM worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SLM by 7,237.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.