Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Vertiv worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.