Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,725 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

