Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

