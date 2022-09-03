Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.