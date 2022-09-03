Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0468

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $2,276.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,340,976 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

