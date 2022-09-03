nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Activity at nCino

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $199,733.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,099 shares of company stock worth $3,755,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in nCino by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nCino by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in nCino by 128.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

