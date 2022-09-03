nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Insider Activity at nCino
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in nCino by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nCino by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in nCino by 128.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.