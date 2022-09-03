NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $239.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00021043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00095270 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00261923 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023214 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.
About NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 775,580,101 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
