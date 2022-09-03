Neblio Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $458,618.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,442,209 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.