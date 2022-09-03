Nebulas (NAS) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $173,470.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00157180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,282,315 coins and its circulating supply is 62,770,513 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

