Neoteric (NTRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.
About Neoteric
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
Receive News & Updates for Neoteric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neoteric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.