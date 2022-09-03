Neoteric (NTRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,960.00

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neoteric has traded up 170% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neoteric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

