Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $21.47.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
