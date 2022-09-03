Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Hits $298,742.01

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $298,742.01 and $557,356.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nerve Finance

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

