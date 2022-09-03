Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Cap Hits $298,742.01

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $298,742.01 and $557,356.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
