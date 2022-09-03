Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $306,972.94 and $817,213.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

