Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0039

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $128.38 million and approximately $889,016.00 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

