Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $26.92 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.39 or 1.00023083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063240 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024342 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

