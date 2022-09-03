NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.38.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. NetEase has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NetEase by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after acquiring an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

