NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of NETGEAR worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $100,430.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,218.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,427 shares of company stock valued at $396,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading

