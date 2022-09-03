Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.