Neutron (NTRN) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

Neutron (NTRN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $62,799.87 and approximately $15.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 157.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061812 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

