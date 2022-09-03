Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 74425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,896,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 957,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

