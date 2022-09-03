NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 81 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4,055.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.61. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.00%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,196.47).

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.