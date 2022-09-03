Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.14

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $2.33 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

