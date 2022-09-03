NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $868,523.11 and approximately $26.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00302669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

