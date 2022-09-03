Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $823.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 823 ($9.94) and last traded at GBX 825.48 ($9.97), with a volume of 12168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($10.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £834.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 948.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

