Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Nexus has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $4,838.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
