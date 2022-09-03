NFT Art Finance Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $415,916.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Art Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.

Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance

